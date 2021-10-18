One Plus Launches a Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch: Check Price and Specs

OnePlus has caused a stir in India with their latest launch, The Harry Potter Limited Edition Watches. The watch features a circular display with Harry Potter-themed watch faces and was launched at Rs 16,999 on Monday, 18 October.

It shall be available to customers on the official website of OnePlus at OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores starting from Thursday, 21 October, from 12 pm onwards.