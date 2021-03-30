NPCI Issues SOPs for UPI Apps: How Will This Affect You?

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued new guidelines for third party digital payment providers such as Google Pay, PhonePe, etc in light of limiting the UPI transactions of these platforms to 30 percent of total transaction volume.

This means that popular UPI payment providers such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm will not be permitted to process over 30 percent of transactions done via UPI network.

According to NPCI, UPI transactions will only increase in the due course. Thus, the regulating body wants all the payment players – small or big – to gain an equal opportunity to grow their volumes further.