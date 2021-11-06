November 2021 – Upcoming Smartphones In India

November 2021 And It's Upcoming Smartphones In India
As 2021 is nearing to an end, there are a number of smartphones that are expected to be launched in these last two months. The month of November will see smartphone launches in a range of prices from companies like Xiaomi, Poco, iQoo, Asus and more.
So buckle up users to see some of the best releases of 2021 at amazing rates.
Xiaomi is famous for launching good smartphones at an incredibly affordable rates. The company is now expected to release the Redmi Note 11 in India in November 2021.
Some top features of the Redmi Note 11 are -
A 6.6-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400p) display with 90Hz refresh rate.
It shall be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor.
It will feature a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
In terms of the camera specifications, it will feature a 50MP primary lens at the rear and a 13MP front facing sensor.
Redmi Note 11 series
iQoo is expected to storm the market with its latest smartphone, the iQoo 8 Pro which has flagship-like features at the price of a mid range smartphone.
Some of the exciting features include-
A 6.78 inch-AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1440 x 3200p resolution.
The iQoo 8 Pro is expected to be powered by one of the fastest processors available, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+.
It is also expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.
iQoo 8 Pro will boast a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging support.
In terms of camera specifications, it shall feature a 50MP triple camera set-up at the back and a 16MP selfie camera.
iQoo 8 pro
Jio needs no introduction in the Indian market. After sweeping the telecommunication industry, Jio is expected to launch its JioPhone Next in November 2021.
The crucial aspect about this phone is that it is going to be highly affordable with top features, thereby being a viable option for mid range buyers.
Some exciting features of the Jio Phone Next include-
A Price of only ₹6,499 for 2GB and 32GB internal storage.
Jio Phone Next powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215.
It shall feature a 5.45-inch (720x1440p) display and shall run on Pragati OS, an optimised Android OS for Indian customers.
In terms of camera specifications, the phone will feature a 13MP primary sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie camera.
JioPhone Next
The Poco series phones have been a huge hit in India and for all the right reasons. Their latest launch, the Poco M4 Pro is expected to release in November 2021 with brilliant features.
According to some reports, the Poco M4 pro may also be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is incredible for users who wish to buy a smartphone with top features without burning a hole in their pockets.
Some of the features of the Poco M4 Pro are-
The Poco M4 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400p) display with 90Hz refresh rate.
It is expected to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor.
It shall feature a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For camera specifications, it will have a triple-camera set-up at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and will run on Android version 11 out-of-the-box.
Poco M4 pro
LAVA is another Indian company that is reliable and making stellar smartphones in India. While the original release was scheduled for 9 November 2021, it is expected to bring the all new AGNI 5G smartphone to India soon. Some amazing features of the LAVA Agni 5g include -
A 90Hz punch-hole display
A 5,000mAh battery and a system that will run on Android 11.
In terms of camera specifications, the LAVA Agni 5g will include 64MP triple rear cameras and a Dimensity 810 SoC.
Lava Agni 5G
Hence, if you missed the 2021 Diwali sales and are looking to buy a new phone, we suggest you wait for these exciting launches and then take a final call.
