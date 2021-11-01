IQOO U5 Series Expected To Compete With Redmi Note 11 Series

iQOO U5 series expected to launch soon in India
(Photo: en.gizchina.it)
IQOO is reportedly working on a whole new range of smartphones, and customers can expect to see the arrival of the all new iQOO Neo6 SE in November 2021.
According to a Chinese tipster, IQOO is already preparing the U5 series for the Chinese market. Hence, chances are that the IQOO U5 series will be launched in India too.
The tipster also revealed that the iQOO U5 smartphones shall be competing with the Redmi Note 11 series that created an uproar in the tech market in late October 2021.
While the number of devices included in the U5 lineup is unclear, the leak states that the smartphones are powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset.
Unfortunately, while there is no more information on the various other specifications of the IQOO U5 series or its release date, users will be happy to know that iQOO is expected to announce a Neo branded flagship device and an upper mid-range phone in November 2021.
The iQOO Neo6 SE is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset and to be supported by 66W fast charging. The other details, however, are yet to be released so customers will have to wait for IQOO to reveal the specifications of the Neo6 SE.
However, what's interesting is that according to rumors, IQOO might also be working on an all new iQOO Neo5s.
This model is likely to arrive with flagship specs such as Snapdragon 888 SoC and 120W fast charging. It is also expected to arrive with an updated version of the Snapdragon 870 powered iQOO Neo5 that made its debut earlier in China in 2021.
Hence, IQOO lovers and buyers must stay tuned for more updates on the latest IQOO U5 series and the other range of smartphones that IQOO is expected to release by December 2021.