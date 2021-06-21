Nodal Officers, No Flash Sales: Govt Drafts New E-commerce Rules

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has released a number of proposed amendments in the Consumer Protection Act and has sought comments and suggestions on the same by 6 July.

Among other things, the amendments seek to prohibit e-commerce companies from holding flash sales of goods and services, necessitate that companies offering imported goods identify their country of origin, hold companies liable for a seller failing to deliver goods or services, and prevent them from allowing any display or promotion of misleading advertisement on its platform.