2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Launched in India at a Price of Rs 1.27 Lakh, Specs Here

Know the design, features, and new enhancements in Bajaj Pulsar N160.
Bajaj Auto launched its new Pulsar N160 motorcycle model in India on Wednesday. It is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh.
It is powered by a 165cc engine, which delivers a power of 16 PS and comes with USB mobile charging, gear position indicator, and distance to fuel empty readout, among others.
The Bajaj Auto president stated, "We are excited to extend the new platform to the 160cc segment. The new Pulsar N160 packs an exciting proposition that is built to deliver the perfect street riding experience."
Let's know more about the features and design of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 in detail.
Next-gen Pulsar N160 has a range of visual enhancements, like the new headlamp look featuring a redesigned casing and compact projector unit.
The fuel tank now has longer extensions. The tail section looks familiar, but tail lights add to the new design.
The bike has an aggressive muscular styling, which is carried forward or improved further. It has an Under Belly Exhaust, 795 mm seat height, Crystalline LED Tail Lamps, and Bi-Functional LED Projector headlamp with wolf LED DRLs.
Next-gen Pulsar 160N comes with a fully digital instrument console with gear position indicator, distance to empty, and a USB mobile charger.
There are various color options like Metallic Pearl White, Burnt Red, and Pewter Grey. New 2022 Pulsar N160 is available in 4 different colors. Three come with single disc variants – Blue, Red, and Grey – while the Black color is exclusively for the dual ABS variant of Pulsar N160.
Dual-Channel ABS that provides precision braking and uncompromising control at high speeds.
Bi-Functional LED Projector headlamp that is flanked by signature naked wolf LED DRLs and offers unmatched illumination and precise beam for safety.
Mono-shock suspension offers pinpoint handling without compromising on comfort.
Infinity Display Console retains the ‘Badge of Thrill’, the Tachometer needle is a nod to the golden age of motorcycling.
USB Mobile Charging is situated at a convenient position near the tank flap.
Gear Position Indicator offers more confidence and accuracy in achieving the perfect gear shift.
Distance to Empty Readout for better fuel planning.
300 mm front and 230 mm rear bigger-disc brakes.
Larger tire dimensions of 100/80 – 17 F & 130/70 – 17 R for better grip on any terrain.
The company has improved the ride quality with the help of a best-in-class gear-shifting feel with a damper for better noise and vibration.
The new Pulsar N160 delivers Best-in-Class Passing Acceleration and is fastest in the 160cc segment in 3rd, 4th and 5th gear in terms of passing acceleration (30-70 kmph).
The new one has an updated Best-in-class Front Suspension and New Nitrox Monoshock Suspension. It also comes with wider tires (100/80-17 F, 130/70-17 R) for better stability and control.
Braking is better with a new 300mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. Fuel tank capacity has increased from 12 liters to 14 liters.
