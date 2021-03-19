Upcoming Competitors of the New Tata Safari

The new Tata Safari 2021 was launched this year on Republic Day. The car has already become popular in the market and among enthusiasts. Tata managed to dispatch 1,707 units of the vehicle within the first month of its launch, reported India Car News.

The most popular competitors of the new Tata SUV appear to be the new MG Hector Plus and the new Mahindra XUV500. However, Hyundai’s Alcazar is expected to compete with it too. It remains to be confirmed when the company will reveal its features.

Both Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Alcazar are expected to launch soon.