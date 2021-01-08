WhatsApp Says Privacy Update Won’t Impact One-on-One Communication

In light of the privacy concerns surrounding WhatsApp’s new terms and conditions, the company issued a statement on 8 January stating that the update “does not change WhatsApp’s data-sharing practices with Facebook”.
In a bid to allay user fears, WhatsApp added that the new update “does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world.”
A spokesperson told The Quint that the changes pertain to a user’s communication with businesses that operate on WhatsApp and to the data that she shares with the business accounts.
Since the recent update on Whatsapp’s Privacy policy, concerns have emerged among users regarding a compromise of their privacy on the app and the sharing of data with Facebook and third-party businesses. Several netizens on Twitter have even urged users to switch over to Signal app as secure alternatives.
WhatsApp on Tuesday, 5 January, updated its Terms of Services and its Privacy Policy and started sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about a change. The new terms and privacy policy will come into effect on 8 February 2021.
According to the new update, WhatsApp users will not be able to send or receive messages after 8 February till they accept the updated terms and conditions.
The Facebook-owned company issued a new statement to clarify its position regarding the new updates in the wake of the cocnerns that have emerged.
Here’s what WhatsApp has to say in its new public statement:
“As we announced in October, WhatsApp wants to make it easier for people to both make a purchase and get help from a business directly on WhatsApp. While most people use WhatsApp to chat with friends and family, increasingly people are reaching out to businesses as well.
To further increase transparency, we updated the privacy policy to describe that going forward businesses can choose to receive secure hosting services from our parent company Facebook to help manage their communications with their customers on WhatsApp. Though of course, it remains up to the user whether or not they want to message with a business on WhatsApp”
Speaking about the privacy policy changes,Whatsapp assured its users that the update wont change data sharing practices and wont impact one to one communication.
“We are communicating directly with users through WhatsApp about these changes so they have time to review the new policy over the course of the next month,” the statement further added.
