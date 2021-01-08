WhatsApp Says Privacy Update Won’t Impact One-on-One Communication

In light of the privacy concerns surrounding WhatsApp’s new terms and conditions, the company issued a statement on 8 January stating that the update “does not change WhatsApp’s data-sharing practices with Facebook”.

In a bid to allay user fears, WhatsApp added that the new update “does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world.”

A spokesperson told The Quint that the changes pertain to a user’s communication with businesses that operate on WhatsApp and to the data that she shares with the business accounts.

Since the recent update on Whatsapp’s Privacy policy, concerns have emerged among users regarding a compromise of their privacy on the app and the sharing of data with Facebook and third-party businesses. Several netizens on Twitter have even urged users to switch over to Signal app as secure alternatives.