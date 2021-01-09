‘Use Signal App’ – A New Slogan As WhatsApp Pushes Privacy Update

WhatsApp issued a new public statement on 8 January regarding the updates it will be bringing in. The statement emphasises that while one-on-one communications will continue to remain end-to-end encrypted, it is the communication with business accounts on WhatsApp that are undergoing changes.

Here’s what the full statement says:

“As we announced in October, WhatsApp wants to make it easier for people to both make a purchase and get help from a business directly on WhatsApp. While most people use WhatsApp to chat with friends and family, increasingly people are reaching out to businesses as well.

To further increase transparency, we updated the privacy policy to describe that going forward businesses can choose to receive secure hosting services from our parent company Facebook to help manage their communications with their customers on WhatsApp. Though of course, it remains up to the user whether or not they want to message with a business on WhatsApp.

The update does not change WhatsApp’s data sharing practices with Facebook and does not impact how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world. WhatsApp remains deeply committed to protecting people's privacy. We are communicating directly with users through WhatsApp about these changes so they have time to review the new policy over the course of the next month.”