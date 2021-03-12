Netflix Trying to Curb Password Sharing With New Feature

Global streaming giant Netflix is working on a feature with some users to put a curb on password sharing outside subscribers’ families, reported GammaWire. The report stated that Netflix was rolling out test warnings to those who borrow account login information from users outside their home or family.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge.

The warning entails a pop-up notification, requesting the user to verify that it is his/her account by entering a verification code sent to the actual user on the registered e-mail or mobile number.