Motorola Edge Series Likely To Launch in India on 24 February.
(Photo: digit.in)
Motorola's Edge series is expected to launch in India on 24 February, a recent tweet by the company suggests.
While Motorola's official campaign does not disclose the name of the smartphone, the tweet says '#Findyouredge'.
In fact, it was in January 2022 that talks of the global launch of Motorola Edge 30 Pro first began.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro is most likely to bear resemblance to Moto Edge X30. In fact, many users and experts claim that it might be a re-branded version of the Edge X30 that was launched in China in 2021. However, the company is yet to release detailed information about the same.
The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 up to 256 GB.
The phone is likely to run on Android 12 with a MyUX skin on top.
In terms of looks, the phone may sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
As for the camera, the phone may have a triple-rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Additionally, the front camera may have a 60-megapixel sensor for video calls and selfies.
The phone is likely to have a large 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.
In terms of connectivity, the phone may have 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.
While the price of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in China was 3,199 CNY (approximately Rs 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB storage model, the prices in India have not been revealed yet.
For more information on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, stay tuned to The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)