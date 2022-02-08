Vivo T1 5G Images, Camera Samples, and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

Read more to know the price and specifications of the Vivo T1 5G.
(Photo: Twitter, ishanagarwal24)
The leaked live images of Vivo T1 5G are giving customers a clear glimpse into Vivo's latest smartphone. The T1 5G is seen having a triple rear camera setup and waterdrop notch, which was also seen in the promos released by Vivo.
In addition to this, several retail box images, as well as camera samples of the smartphone, have also been circulated on the internet.
Tipster Ishan Agarwal posted several images as well in which the gradient colour design of the T1 5G can be seen clearly on the back panel.
Vivo has also released official information on the T1 5G features and specifications. The price is also likely to be revealed on 9 February 2022. However, readers must note that the price is expected to be different than the Chinese variant.
The Vivo T1 5G was launched as the Vivo T1x in China in October 2021. The price of the variant for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant started at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,800) in China.
Additionally, as everyone knows, Vivo is known in the Indian market for launching affordable smartphones with great cameras. Thus, this variant is no different. The company has been promoting the camera performance especially in low light in the T1 5G along with several other features.
According to reports from tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo T1 5G will be seen in a slim and light form factor, and it will have the capacity of up to 8 GB RAM.
Additionally, the price of the smartphone is expected to be less than Rs 20,000 which makes it an excellent mid-range buy.
The Vivo T1 5G phone is likely to sport a 6.58 inch full HD+ LCD in India with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Besides this, the phone will also have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood.
As for RAM options, both 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options are expected to be found in the phone, with a 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.
