Motorola Edge S Pro to Launch Today: Check Specifications & Other Details

Motorola Edge S Pro will be launched in China at 7:30 PM local time (5 PM Indian Standard Time).
Smartphone brand Motorola on Thursday, 5 August, will launch its upcoming smartphone, Motorola Edge S Pro. The new device will be a successor to Motorola Edge S which was launched earlier this year.

Motorola released a promotional video of the same on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The phone will be launched in China at 7:30 PM local time (5 PM Indian Standard Time).

No information has been revealed about the price range of upcoming Motorola Edge S Pro smartphone.
Motorola Edge S Pro: Specifications

  • The new Motorola Edge S Pro smartphone is expected to come with 6.70-inch display with a refresh rate of at least 90Hz

  • It is likely to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and will come with 5G connectivity

  • Motorola Edge S Pro sports a triple-rear camera setup, which includes 108 MP primary camera, and 16 MP ultra-wide lens, and 8 MP telephoto lens

  • At the front, the phone will house a 32 MP selfie camera

  • The device is expected to be powered by a 4500mAh battery which may be supported by 30W fast charging

  • Motorola Edge S pro will be based on Android 11

  • The smartphone is expected to launch in two colour variants: midnight blue and indigo vegan leather

  • It is expected to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

