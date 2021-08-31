Mi NoteBook Pro, NoteBook Ultra Sale To Begin Today: Check Price in India, Specs

Mi NoteBook Pro, NoteBook Pro sale will begin at 12 noon on 31 August
Xiaomi on Thursday, 26 August 2021, launched Mi NoteBook laptop series in India. The new series include Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra laptops. Both the devices are scheduled to go on sale from Tuesday, 31 August 2021. The sale will begin at 12 noon.
Mi NoteBook Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 56,999. Whereas, the Mi NoteBook Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999. These devices can be purchased from Mi.com, Mi stores and Amazon.
Mi NoteBook Pro
Mi NoteBook Pro comes with a 14-inch TrueLife Display with 2560 x 1600 resolution.
It is powered by 11th Gen Intel core processor, which is available in i7 and i5, with Iris Xe graphics.
It comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.
It is powered by a 56Whr battery which comes with 65W Type-C power adapter.
Mi NoteBook Ultra
Mi NoteBook Ultra comes with a 15.6-in Mi TrueLife Display which comes with 3200 x 2000 resolution and refresh rate of 90Hz.
It is also backed by 11th Gen Intel core processor, which is available in i7 and i5, with Iris Xe graphics.
It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.
It is powered by a 70Whr battery which is supported by a 65W Type-C power adapter.
Other features of Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra include 2x2W stereo speakers, 3.5mm combo jack, 720p HD webcam, and fingerprint scanner built into the power button with support for Windows Hello.
