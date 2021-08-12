MG Hector New Variant 'Shine' Launched: Check Price and Other Details

MG Motor India on Thursday, 12 August, revealed a new variant of its already popular SUV MG Hector. The new variant launched by the company is called 'Shine'.

With this new variant, the company now sells a total of five MG Hector variants in India: Style, Super, Shine, Smart, and Sharp.

MG Hector Shine will be available at a starting price of Rs 14,51,800 (ex-showroom) in India. The top model for the same will be available at Rs 16,49,800 (ex-showroom).

MG Hector Shine is available in both petrol and diesel variants. The SUV comes in manual (MT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT).

MG Hector: Price of Different Variants

Petrol

  • Style MT - Rs 13,49, 800

  • Super MT - Rs 14,16,800

  • Super Hybrid MT- Rs 14,99,800

  • Shine MT - Rs 14,51,800

  • Shine CVT - Rs 15,17,800

  • Smart Hybrid MT - Rs 16,37,800

  • Smart DCT/CVT - Rs 16,99,800

  • Sharp Hybrid MT - Rs 17,69,800

  • Sharp DCT/CVT - Rs 18,69,800

Diesel

  • Style MT - Rs 14,98,800

  • Super MT - Rs 15,99,800

  • Shine MT - Rs 16,49,800

  • Smart MT - Rs 17,79,800

  • Sharp MT - Rs 19,20,800

MG Hector Shine: Specifications

  • The new 'Shine' trim of SUV MG Hector comes with an electric sunroof.

  • The MG Hector Shine is available in both Petrol and Diesel variants. It comes in 143hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine options.

  • The petrol version comes in both MT and CVT variants. The diesel version is available only in MT variant.

  • It will also be available in a new colour, ie Havana variant.

  • MG Hector Shine comes with 17-inch alloy wheels.

  • It has a feature of 'Hinglish' voice commands.

  • Other features include 10.3-inch HD touchscreen, keyless entry, push button start, electric parking brake (EPB), etc.

