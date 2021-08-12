MG Hector New Variant 'Shine' Launched: Check Price and Other Details

MG Hector Shine will be available at a starting price of Rs 14,51,800
(Photo: MG Motor)
MG Motor India on Thursday, 12 August, revealed a new variant of its already popular SUV MG Hector. The new variant launched by the company is called 'Shine'.
With this new variant, the company now sells a total of five MG Hector variants in India: Style, Super, Shine, Smart, and Sharp.
MG Hector Shine is available in both petrol and diesel variants. The SUV comes in manual (MT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Petrol
Style MT - Rs 13,49, 800
Super MT - Rs 14,16,800
Super Hybrid MT- Rs 14,99,800
Shine MT - Rs 14,51,800
Shine CVT - Rs 15,17,800
Smart Hybrid MT - Rs 16,37,800
Smart DCT/CVT - Rs 16,99,800
Sharp Hybrid MT - Rs 17,69,800
Sharp DCT/CVT - Rs 18,69,800
Diesel
Style MT - Rs 14,98,800
Super MT - Rs 15,99,800
Shine MT - Rs 16,49,800
Smart MT - Rs 17,79,800
Sharp MT - Rs 19,20,800
The new 'Shine' trim of SUV MG Hector comes with an electric sunroof.
The MG Hector Shine is available in both Petrol and Diesel variants. It comes in 143hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine options.
The petrol version comes in both MT and CVT variants. The diesel version is available only in MT variant.
It will also be available in a new colour, ie Havana variant.
MG Hector Shine comes with 17-inch alloy wheels.
It has a feature of 'Hinglish' voice commands.
Other features include 10.3-inch HD touchscreen, keyless entry, push button start, electric parking brake (EPB), etc.
Published: undefined