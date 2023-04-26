Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019MG Comet EV Launch Date Today on 26 April: Price, Features, and Live Streaming

MG Comet EV Launch Date Today on 26 April: Price, Features, and Live Streaming

MG Comet EV will be launched in India today on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at 11 am.
Saima Andrabi
Tech and Auto
Published:

MG Comet EV will be launched today on 26 April 2023. Check important details here.

(Photo Courtesy: CarWale)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>MG Comet EV will be launched today on 26 April 2023. Check important details here.</p></div>

The Morris Garages (MG) Comet Electric Vehicle (EV) will be launched in India at 11 am on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. This electric vehicle has been specifically designed to solve the mobility challenges of various cities of the country.

People should not be confused with the size of the MG Comet EV because it is primarily based on the BICO concept which focuses on big inside and compact outside.

Let us read about the MG Comet EV launch date, time, live streaming, features, design, specifications, and other details below.

When Will Be the MG Comet EV Launched in India?

The MG Comet EV will be launched in the country on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

At What Time Will Be the MG Comet EV Launched Today?

The MG Comet EV will be launched at 11 am.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the MG Comet EV Launch?

The live streaming of MG Comet EV will be available today on all the official social media platforms of the company. Check out the following links.

You Tube

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

MG Comet EV: Features and Specifications

  • LED headlamps and taillamps.

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

  • 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster.

  •  Two-spoke multi-function steering wheel.

  • Three drive modes

  • Power windows.

  • Three regen modes.

  • Lithium-ion unit of 17.3kWh

  •  An electric motor delivering 42PS of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque.

  • The mileage is expected to be 230km on a full single charge.

The complete and exact list of features and specifications of MG Comet EV will be unveiled today at the launch event.

MG Comet EV Price in India

According to the company, the MG Comet EV will be an affordable electric car. Therefore, the price is expected to be 10 to 15 lakhs (ex-showroom) or less.

