MG Comet EV Launch Date Today on 26 April: Price, Features, and Live Streaming

The Morris Garages (MG) Comet Electric Vehicle (EV) will be launched in India at 11 am on Wednesday, 26 April 2023. This electric vehicle has been specifically designed to solve the mobility challenges of various cities of the country.
People should not be confused with the size of the MG Comet EV because it is primarily based on the BICO concept which focuses on big inside and compact outside.
Let us read about the MG Comet EV launch date, time, live streaming, features, design, specifications, and other details below.
The MG Comet EV will be launched in the country on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.
The MG Comet EV will be launched at 11 am.
LED headlamps and taillamps.
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster.
Two-spoke multi-function steering wheel.
Three drive modes
Power windows.
Three regen modes.
Lithium-ion unit of 17.3kWh
An electric motor delivering 42PS of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque.
The mileage is expected to be 230km on a full single charge.
The complete and exact list of features and specifications of MG Comet EV will be unveiled today at the launch event.
According to the company, the MG Comet EV will be an affordable electric car. Therefore, the price is expected to be 10 to 15 lakhs (ex-showroom) or less.
