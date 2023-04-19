MG Comet EV Launch in India Today: Know Price, Specifications, and Design Here

MG Comet EV launch in India will take place today, Wednesday, 19 April.
(Photo Courtesy: CarWale)
MG Motor India's next grand launch is set to be the MG Comet EV. It is important to note that the MG Comet EV is likely to be the popular carmaker's second electric model after the famous MG ZS EV. As per the latest official details available as of now, the MG Comet EV is set to be launched in India today, Wednesday, 19 April. Interested buyers are eagerly waiting to know all the latest details about the model.
The MG Comet EV is one of the most-awaited models in the country. Buyers are excited to know about the range, price, specifications, design, and other details. All the important aspects of the upcoming car model will be revealed after it makes its debut today, Wednesday, 19 April. Buyers should read till the end to know more about the car.
Here is everything you should know about the upcoming MG Comet EV if you are planning to purchase the model. Read the expected price range and specifications of the latest model by MG Motor India.
This is the expected price range of the car. The final rates will be decided and announced by the popular carmaker.
As per the latest information, the range of the MG Comet EV is likely to be between 250 km and 300 km on a single full charge. It is also believed that the electric car will be equipped with a 50 kW motor paired with a 25 kWh battery.
The electric car, MG Comet EV is expected to be around 2,974 mm in length, 1,631 mm in height and 1,505 mm in width. It is also likely to have a 2,010 mm long wheelbase.
To know more about the Comet EV, you have to keep an eye on the latest announcements and keep checking the updates available online. All the important details will be available soon.
