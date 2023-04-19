MG Comet EV Launch in India Today: Know Price, Specifications, and Design Here

MG Motor India's next grand launch is set to be the MG Comet EV. It is important to note that the MG Comet EV is likely to be the popular carmaker's second electric model after the famous MG ZS EV. As per the latest official details available as of now, the MG Comet EV is set to be launched in India today, Wednesday, 19 April. Interested buyers are eagerly waiting to know all the latest details about the model.

The MG Comet EV is one of the most-awaited models in the country. Buyers are excited to know about the range, price, specifications, design, and other details. All the important aspects of the upcoming car model will be revealed after it makes its debut today, Wednesday, 19 April. Buyers should read till the end to know more about the car.