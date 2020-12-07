India to Receive Custom Version of PUBG Mobile; Check Features

After PUBG Mobile India’s recent announcement of its revival in India, the app will be redesigned and tailored specifically for Indian audiences in mind. India will join the likes of Taiwan, Korea and Japan as the fifth country to get its own version of the popular game.

In the new version of India-specific PUBG Mobile India, the characters will be fully dressed, this wasn’t the case in the previous version where the game characters were half-naked and have to be dressed with the help of attires won or bought in the game, reported India Today.

The underage player base will face a time-limit to ensure health welfare, reported Zee News. The report further states that the user interface will also be tweaked and the usual background will be changed to a virtual simulation training ground.