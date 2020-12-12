Inappropriate to Launch PUBG With No Legislations: NCPCR 

China-based Tencent Games has sought permission to relaunch in India after it was banned in September 2020.

The gaming app was among 118 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government, claiming that these apps "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

According to officials, in a proposal meeting, chairperson of NCPCR Priyank Kanoongo, “strongly recommended” against the relaunch of the mobile app in India until appropriate legislations are in place for such online games.

He told PTI, "It was an internal meeting and prima facie, the NCPCR is not in favour of recommending such games in the country."