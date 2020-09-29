Mahindra Thar 2020: Check Features, Engine Variants, Price & More

The new Thar comes with a choice of two engines–152hp. 2.0 liter turbo petrol and a 132hp, 2.2 litre diesel engine. The Quint The new Mahindra Thar comes with new petrol and diesel engines. | (Photo: Mahindra) Tech and Auto The new Thar comes with a choice of two engines–152hp. 2.0 liter turbo petrol and a 132hp, 2.2 litre diesel engine.

Bookings for the new Mahindra Thar will open on Friday, 2 October, and pricing for the SUV will be announced the same day. There are three things about the new Mahindra Thar 2020 which will peak customer interest – the choice between two engines, four engine gearbox choices and the price.

Mahindra Thar 2020 Gearbox and Engine

The new Mahindra Thar comes with a choice of two engines – a 152hp, 2.0 liter turbo petrol and a 132hp, 2.2 litre diesel engine. Both engines host a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox and also have a standard 4x4 system. The car also hosts a manual-shift transfer with low ratio across all powertrain options.

Mahindra Thar 2020 Variants

Mahindra is introducing two trims of the Thar, starting with Mahindra Thar AX, aimed at the hardcore off-roading crowd and the more expensive Mahindra Thar LX, which hosts a lot comfort options but has the required off-road capabilities. The Mahindra Thar AX will not have the automatic gearbox. However, it will have features like dual front airbags, a roll cage, mechanical locking differential. On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar LX gets the option for an automatic gearbox for its petrol and diesel engines.

Mahindra Thar 2020 Price

Mahindra is currently holding an online auction for the first Mahindra Thar, with proceeds going to charity. Customers will be able to customise and book their Mahindra Thar SUVs from 2 October. According to Autocar India, the Mahindra Thar will be priced in the range of Rs 12-15 lakh (ex-showroom).