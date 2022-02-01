Link Aadhaar With Driving Licence Online: Check Steps

How to link driving licences with Aadhaar. Image used for representative purposes.
In India, the Driving License of an individual is issued by the Road Transport Department of his/her state or Union territory. Therefore, the overall method to link your Aadhaar with your driving license varies from one state to another.
Nonetheless, the steps are more or less the same.
Continue reading to find a step-by-step guide to link your Aadhaar with your driving license online.
Visit your state/UT road transport department’s website, for example uptransport.upsdc.gov.in
Click on the link that reads 'Aadhaar' on the homepage
Select the 'Driving License' option from the drop-down menu
Enter your driving license number here along with any other details required, and click on the 'Get Details' option.
Next, enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number and registered UIDAI mobile number and submit.
Once you have successfully completed this step, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.
Enter the OTP now to complete the process and you would have successfully linked your Aadhaar with your driving license.
Additionally, this step to link your Aadhaar with your driving license has been introduced by the government to control the problem of individuals possessing multiple driving licences. In this way, a person can only link one driving license with their Aadhaar, and hence it is one step forward in curbing this issue.
