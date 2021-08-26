Kia Reveals Seltos X-Line in India, Launch in September

Kia Seltos X-Like to launch in September 2021
(Photo: @Car_Trade)
Automobile manufacturer Kia on Thursday, 26 August unveiled the new Kia Sletos X-Line trim in India. The car is a new variant of company's already popular compact SUV Kia Seltos.
Kia Seltos X-Line was first showcased in India in Auto Expo 2020. The X-Line concepts was also showcased at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Kia Seltos X-Line will come matte graphite colour scheme which will be exclusive to X-Line variant.
The new SUV also gets orange accents and gloss back inserts around the vehicle, which compliments the matte shade.
At the front, Seltos X-Line's grille also gets matte finish, and the bumper is accompanied by orange highlights.
The orange highlights are also placed on the side door-lower body baseline of the SUV.
Moreover, it comes with glossy black Outside Rear-view Mirror (ORVM).
Kia Sletos X-Line uses 18-inch alloy wheels and sports smoked LED taillights at the back.
Apart from the new faux leather seats, everything inside the SUV remains more or less the same, reported HT Auto.
Kia Seltos X-Line comes with 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines.
It is likely to come with 6-speed automatic transmission.
Some other features include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, sunroof, 8 speaker Bose sound system, climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, etc.
Kia has not revealed any information about the price range of upcoming Seltos X-Line. However, it is expected to be the top model of Seltos product line, therefore the customers should expect the price to be a bit higher than the standard model.
