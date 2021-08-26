Kia Reveals Seltos X-Line in India, Launch in September

Kia Seltos X-Line was first showcased in India in Auto Expo 2020.
Automobile manufacturer Kia on Thursday, 26 August unveiled the new Kia Sletos X-Line trim in India. The car is a new variant of company's already popular compact SUV Kia Seltos.

Kia Seltos X-Line was first showcased in India in Auto Expo 2020. The X-Line concepts was also showcased at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Kia will commence the sale of Seltos X-Line from September in India, reported Autocar India.
Kia Seltos X-Line: Specifications

  • Kia Seltos X-Line will come matte graphite colour scheme which will be exclusive to X-Line variant.

  • The new SUV also gets orange accents and gloss back inserts around the vehicle, which compliments the matte shade.

  • At the front, Seltos X-Line's grille also gets matte finish, and the bumper is accompanied by orange highlights.

  • The orange highlights are also placed on the side door-lower body baseline of the SUV.

  • Moreover, it comes with glossy black Outside Rear-view Mirror (ORVM).

  • Kia Sletos X-Line uses 18-inch alloy wheels and sports smoked LED taillights at the back.

  • Apart from the new faux leather seats, everything inside the SUV remains more or less the same, reported HT Auto.

  • Kia Seltos X-Line comes with 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines.

  • It is likely to come with 6-speed automatic transmission.

  • Some other features include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, sunroof, 8 speaker Bose sound system, climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, etc.

Kia Seltos X-Line: Price

Kia has not revealed any information about the price range of upcoming Seltos X-Line. However, it is expected to be the top model of Seltos product line, therefore the customers should expect the price to be a bit higher than the standard model.

