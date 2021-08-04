Tata Tiago NRG Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Tata Tiago NRG to be available at a starting price of Rs 6,57,400 (ex-showroom Delhi)
(Photo: cars.tatamotors.com)
Tata Motors on Wednesday, 4 August, launched Tata Tiago NRG in India. The car has made a comeback and is an expansion of Tata's already popular car Tiago range.
The new Tiago NRG comes in manual transmission and automated manual transmission (AMT) versions.
Tata Tiago NRG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,57,400 (ex-showroom Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG (Petrol, Manual) - Rs 6,57,400
Tata Tiago NRG (Petrol, AMT) - Rs 7,09,400
Tiago NRG is powered by a Revotron 1.2 litre petrol engine with 86 PS power and 1199cc capacity
The car comes with five speed manual and AMT (automated manual transmission)
Tata Tiago NRG has a boot space 242 litre
Tiago NRG comes with 181 mm of ground clearance, 15 inch wheels and retuned suspension enabling it to glide over broken surfaces, reported PTI
Moreover it comes with a fuel capacity of 35 litres
The report further added some other features of the car, which includes rear parking camera, autofold ORVM, push button start, ABS with EBD and defogger with rear wiper
Tata Tiago NRG is available in four colour variants: Foresta Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey
(With inputs from PTI)
