Hyundai i20 N Line Bookings Open in India, Sale to Begin in September

Customers can book Hyundai i20 N Line at a booking amount of Rs 25,000.
The Quint
Tech and Auto
Published:

Hyundai i20 N Line will be launched in September in India.

|

(Photo: hyundai.news)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hyundai i20 N Line will be launched in September in India.</p></div>

South Korean automaker Hyundai, on Tuesday, 24 August, revealed its new hatchback Hyundai i20 N line car in India. The car is an addition to company's already popular 'i20' car line up.

Hyundai India also commenced the booking of i20 N Line. Customers willing to buy the same can book one for them online or at Hyundai’s Signature dealership, at a booking amount of Rs 25,000. The car is scheduled to go on sale in September in India, reported Times of India.

Hyundai i20 N Line is the first car introduced in India under 'N Line' series.

Also ReadTata Tiago NRG Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications
Hyundai has not revealed any information about the price of i20 N Line model in India.

Hyundai i20 N Line: Specifications

The all new Hyundai i20 N Line is different from other standard hatchbacks of Hyundai. It comes with a sportier look (both inside and out) and packs motorsports-inspired specifications.

It comes with a dual-tone front bumper which is accompanied by red accents. It sports 'chequered flag' at the front with N Line logo. Moreover, it comes with a new design of 16-inch alloy wheels with 'N' logo on them, and red brake calipers.

At the back, the Hyundai i20 N Line sports a sportier looking bumper and twin exhaust pipes.

The Hyundai i20 N Line car will be available in four monotone colours: Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey and Polar White. However, blue and red colours can also be bought with black roof.

Also ReadJeep Takes Mahindra to Court Over Thar’s Design in Australia

The Indian model of Hyundai i20 N Line comes with single engine option-1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that makes 120hp and 172Nm torque.

The car gets two gearbox options: 6-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) gearbox or the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox.

Some other specifications of Hyundai i20 N Line include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, a single-pane sunroof, etc.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT