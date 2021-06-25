Jio Phone Next Announced: Key Features, Price, and More

Google and Jio on Thursday, 24 June, shared more details around their jointly developed made-for-India smartphone called JioPhone Next coming later this year.

Speaking about the joint effort, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet said, " Our teams have optimised a version of our Android OS especially for this device. It will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates. It is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time.”

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said that JioPhone Next will be available in the market from 10 September 2021.