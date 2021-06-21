IT Rules: State Govts Can Now Direct ISPs to Block Gambling Sites

Online gambling has become widely popular in India, especially during the coronavirus pandemic which has left many in India stuck at home during a series of total and partial lockdowns.

However, there has been a lot of confusion on the legality of real money games like poker, rummy and fantasy sports, and whether such online games played should be legalised or banned.

It should be noted that gambling platforms remain at the mercy of state governments which decide whether a certain platform should be blocked or not.

Several state governments including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Punjab governments have imposed bans on online gambling apps stating ‘legislative ambiguity’.