iPhones Might Get Costlier; MacBook and iPad Short in Supply

The global semiconductor chip shortage is heading from bad to worse and it turns out that tech giant Apple is also dealing with this shortage, which has been affecting companies and industries globally.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday, 29 April, told the investors during the company's quarterly earnings report that the company has been hit by the microchip shortage and has been forced to delay production on its iMac and iPad devices.

While several industry experts speculated that Apple won't be affected by the chip shortage, Cook confirmed that the global supply disruption is impacting its 'legacy' node chips.

Cook also informed that Apple was able to avoid any impact from the shortage in the previous quarter. The company said the shortage could now threaten Apple's profits, which it revealed on Wednesday were up by 54 percent this year.