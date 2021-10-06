India's Fast Growing Crypto Exchange Is Now The Most Valuable One As Well!

Just last month, CoinSwitch Kuber became India’s largest crypto-trading platform as it crossed the 10 million users milestone. Today, it announced that it has closed a $260+ million Series C funding round from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures and existing investors Paradigm, Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global, making CoinSwitch Kuber the second unicorn in India’s cryptocurrency scene, and also the most valuable one, valued at $1.9 billion.

CoinSwitch Kuber was founded in 2017 as an aggregator of cryptocurrency exchanges by Ashish Singhal, who has previously worked at Amazon and Microsoft, and is the CEO of the company. Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar are co-founders and hold the CTO and COO positions, respectively.