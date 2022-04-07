Tata Introduces New Electric SUV Concept Curvv EV; Launch Likely in Next 2 Years

Tata Motors Unveils Electric SUV Concept Curvv
(Photo: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors on Wednesday, 6 April 2022, revealed its new Electric SUV Concept, Tata Curvv. The company claims that Curvv is a "rendition of the modern SUV typology."
Curvv will be an expansion in Tata's evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio, which includes variants of Tata Nexon and Tigor.
Chandra also stated that Tata Motors emerged as the 'Number 1' SUV player in the previous fiscal year, and it also witnessed significant growth in the EV space with its annual sale going up by 353% vs FY21.
Not much information has been revealed about the price and specifications of the new Tata Concept Currv. However, here are some technical specifications of the same.
Tata Curvv EV is expected to offer a range of 500 km per charge. However, the certified range is expected to be between 400 km and 500 km, reported HTAuto.
It is likely to have a 50 mm longer wheelbase, reported RushLane.
Tata Motors is likely to offer multi-powertrain options with the upcoming Curvv.
