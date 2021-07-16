How UPI Continues to be a Threat to Card Payment Industry in India

"If you don't have cash, it's not a problem. Please transfer the money through UPI." This is what Shankarlal Kumavat, a vegetable seller, has been telling his customers since the pandemic started.

“Most of the customers, prefer to make payments via UPI. I personally feel that UPI is better because giving cash/loose change to customers only makes it difficult for me,’’ he told The Quint.

Another vendor, Sandip Rajan, a 42-year-old tea-seller from Pune, said that 90 percent of his customers send payments via UPI.