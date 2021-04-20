Ban on UPI Payments Under Rs 50 for Gaming: Why Should You Care?

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) is set to ban all gaming UPI transactions under Rs 50.

According to The Economic Times, these new rules are set to be announced soon.

The change is aimed at 'moderating' UPI volumes that has surged since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been causing an increase in bank outages.

Several industry insiders confirmed that NPCI in recent week saw a massive spike in low-ticket recurring transactions as low as Re 1 processed by gaming merchants.

Citing one of the sources, ET reported that transactions especially spiked during IPL matches, which has led to increased transaction loads that could lead to more system outages.