How to Watch Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch Event Online Live?

Samsung will be unveil its new Samsung Galaxy F41 phone in India on Thursday, 8 October at 5:30 pm. Touted as a mid-range smartphone, Samsung will be selling the phone in partnership with Flipkart.

The fully-loaded Samsung Galaxy F41 is being touted as the first smartphone in the new series that will be priced between $200-$250 (somewhere around Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000) to give consumers a 'full on' experience regarding display, battery and looks.

Samsung hasn’t announced any official specifications of the F41 device. However, the company website claims that the Galaxy F41 will come with a 6,000mAh battery pack, an Infinity-U sAMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

According to images of Samsung Galaxy F41 phone on Flipkart, the phone will feature a vertically aligned triple camera setup on the the back of the phone.