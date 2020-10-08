How to Watch Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch Event Online Live?

Samsung will be unveil its new Samsung Galaxy F41 phone in India on Thursday, 8 October at 5:30 pm. Touted as a mid-range smartphone, Samsung will be selling the phone in partnership with Flipkart.
The fully-loaded Samsung Galaxy F41 is being touted as the first smartphone in the new series that will be priced between $200-$250 (somewhere around Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000) to give consumers a 'full on' experience regarding display, battery and looks.
Samsung hasn’t announced any official specifications of the F41 device. However, the company website claims that the Galaxy F41 will come with a 6,000mAh battery pack, an Infinity-U sAMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera.
According to images of Samsung Galaxy F41 phone on Flipkart, the phone will feature a vertically aligned triple camera setup on the the back of the phone.
The event will be live telecast on Samsung’s social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. The event will also be broadcasted on Samsung India’s official YouTube channel.
