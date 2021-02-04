Instagram Now Lets You Restore Recently Deleted Posts – Here’s How
Instagram is rolling out this feature particularly if hackers gain control of an account & start deleting content.
Mehab Qureshi
Instagram has rolled out a new feature to restore your deleted messages. | (Photo: iStock)
Instagram is rolling out a new 'Recently Deleted' feature to its app menu, that temporarily stores your posts even after you delete them from your profiles or archives. This feature allows users to recover posts, including photos, videos, stories, and more.
According to The Verge, Instagram is positioning this feature particularly if hackers gain control of an account and start deleting content.
Starting today, users will need to confirm they are the account owner through either text or email in order to permanently delete or restore content.
Here's how to enable 'Recently Deleted’ feature:
How to Restore Deleted Instagram Posts?
Go to the Instagram app on your smartphone.
Go to your Profile section.
Tap on the menu situated in the top right corner.
Select the Settings option.
Now, click on the Account option.
You will now find a ‘Recently Deleted’ section.
Go to the option and select the photos, videos, Reels, IGTV Videos, or Instagram Stories you deleted.
Now, just tap on the Restore option and all your deleted files will be restored.
Note: All media remains in the ‘Recently Deleted’ section for 30 days and you have time until that to restore your media. Once the 30-day period lapses, the media will automatically get deleted forever and you won’t be able to restore it ever.