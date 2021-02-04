Instagram Now Lets You Restore Recently Deleted Posts – Here’s How

Instagram is rolling out a new 'Recently Deleted' feature to its app menu, that temporarily stores your posts even after you delete them from your profiles or archives. This feature allows users to recover posts, including photos, videos, stories, and more.

According to The Verge , Instagram is positioning this feature particularly if hackers gain control of an account and start deleting content.

Starting today, users will need to confirm they are the account owner through either text or email in order to permanently delete or restore content.

Note: All media remains in the ‘Recently Deleted’ section for 30 days and you have time until that to restore your media. Once the 30-day period lapses, the media will automatically get deleted forever and you won’t be able to restore it ever.