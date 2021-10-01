Here's Why iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Deliveries Are Getting Delayed

Apple's CEO Tim Cook had already warned that the global chip shortage has affected the production of its Mac computers and iPads but now it seems that the chip shortage has started to afflict its flagship iPhone devices as well.

During an investor call in July, Cook revealed that the chips affected by the shortages are made with older technology, but they’re still necessary as supporting parts to manufacture the iPhone.

Cook, in a statement said, "We do have some shortages, the demand has been so great and so beyond our own expectation that it's difficult to get the entire set of parts within the lead times that we try to get those."