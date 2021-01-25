No Aarogya Setu Data Sharing Without Consent: K’taka HC to Centre

The Karnataka High Court, on Monday, 25 January restrained the Central government and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) from sharing the data of Aarogya Setu tracking application users without obtaining their informed consent.

In a significant order, the two-judge bench prima facie found that no informed consent was taken for sharing user data and also noted that the Central government will not deny any services to a citizen only on the ground that the user has not installed Aarogya Setu.

Anivar Arvind, a public interest technologist and Software Freedom Law Centre India's (SFLC.In) advisory board member, had filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the voluntary-mandatory imposition of Aarogya Setu and invasion of privacy rights in the absence of specific laws governing data collection and processing by it.

After 18 hearings of the matter, the bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Vishwajit S. Shetty had reserved the order. Aravind was represented by Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves and counsels from SFLC.in.