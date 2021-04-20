Hackers Allege Data of 1 Million Domino’s Customers Leaked Online

Jubilant FoodWorks-owned Domino’s India's data has been allegedly leaked and put up on sale on the dark web. This data includes sensitive customer information such as their names, phone numbers, and credit card details.

According to cyber experts, at least 18 crore orders received by the pizza chain has been allegedly leaked . This not only includes customer information but also its internal files that carries details of the company's 250 employees, worth 13 TB of information.

Israel based co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, Alon Gal, tweeted on Sunday, 18 April, that the data that includes phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details, including one million credit card details of pizza chain Domino's India was been put up for sale for $550,000.