Hackers Allege Data of 1 Million Domino’s Customers Leaked Online

Dominos' India data has been allegedly leaked and put up on sale on the dark web.
Jubilant FoodWorks-owned Domino’s India's data has been allegedly leaked and put up on sale on the dark web. This data includes sensitive customer information such as their names, phone numbers, and credit card details.
According to cyber experts, at least 18 crore orders received by the pizza chain has been allegedly leaked . This not only includes customer information but also its internal files that carries details of the company's 250 employees, worth 13 TB of information.
Israel based co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, Alon Gal, tweeted on Sunday, 18 April, that the data that includes phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details, including one million credit card details of pizza chain Domino's India was been put up for sale for $550,000.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Sourajeet Majumder)
Cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia told The Quint that the same group that earlier allegedly leaked mobile platform Mobikwik's data are responsible for this data leak too.
Rajaharia said that he first alerted India's cyber incident arm of the government Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) about the Domino’s data leak in March. "However, CERT-In did not take any punitive measures which could have avoided this potential data leak," he said.
The Quint reached out to Domino's India for a comment on the reported details. Here's what the company said.
