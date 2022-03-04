Greta Electric Scooters Launches Greta Glide: Price and Design Specs
(Image: Greta Electric Scooters)
Greta Electronic Scooters, based in Gujarat, has launched its latest e-scooter in the Indian market. The classy model of Greta Glide is designed to focus on the comfort and convenience of riders.
The company has launched the product with seven colour variants and has made sure to add features for its easy and efficient use. As per the official release, this scooter can be bought at an affordable price of Rs 80,000 and offers up to 100 km in a single charge.
The scooter has Li-Ion batteries that get charged quickly in under 2.5 hours and can be operated easily by users. The company has come up with tempting offers, like a discount of Rs 6,000 on pre-bookings and a discount of Rs 2,000 on on-the-spot bookings.
Here are some of the other features of the Greta Glide Electric Scooter:
DRL, EBS, and ATA system
Smart shift
Reverse drive mode
Three-speed drive mode
LED Digital Instrument Cluster Display
Keyless Start
Anti-Theft Alarm
Front Glove Box,
Light Designer Consoles & Extra-Large Leg Room
Find My Vehicle Alarm
Quality black leatherette seat cover
3.5-inch-wide tubeless tyres for stronger grip
Besides, the scooter comes with a 3-year battery warranty. The seven colour variants include yellow, orange, grey, scarlet red, jet black, candy white, and rose gold.
Customers can choose from the different variants of batteries as well. The price and mileage of the scooter vary with the battery. Customers can avail the offers and get the scooters at a discounted price.