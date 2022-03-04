Greta Electric Scooters Launches Greta Glide: Price and Design Specs

Greta Electronic Scooters, based in Gujarat, has launched its latest e-scooter in the Indian market. The classy model of Greta Glide is designed to focus on the comfort and convenience of riders.

The company has launched the product with seven colour variants and has made sure to add features for its easy and efficient use. As per the official release, this scooter can be bought at an affordable price of Rs 80,000 and offers up to 100 km in a single charge.

The scooter has Li-Ion batteries that get charged quickly in under 2.5 hours and can be operated easily by users. The company has come up with tempting offers, like a discount of Rs 6,000 on pre-bookings and a discount of Rs 2,000 on on-the-spot bookings.