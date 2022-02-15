Husqvarna Vektorr: Know What to Expect From the Bajaj's Second Electric Scooter

Husqvarna is a Swedish company that manufactures premium quality two-wheelers and is all set to manufacture its first ever electric scooter—Vektorr.

Husqvarna's Vektorr will be manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto which is a partner of Pierer Mobility, owner of KTM and Husqvarna. The Swedish company had unveiled the electric scooter as a concept model in May 2021 and is going to enter the production.

Though there is enough time before it makes its entry into the market, here are a few details about the electric scooter.