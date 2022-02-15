Husqvarna Vektorr: Know What to Expect From the Bajaj's Second Electric Scooter

Know details about the Husqvarna Vektorr
Husqvarna is a Swedish company that manufactures premium quality two-wheelers and is all set to manufacture its first ever electric scooter—Vektorr.
Husqvarna's Vektorr will be manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto which is a partner of Pierer Mobility, owner of KTM and Husqvarna. The Swedish company had unveiled the electric scooter as a concept model in May 2021 and is going to enter the production.
Though there is enough time before it makes its entry into the market, here are a few details about the electric scooter.
Design
The electric scooter, Vektorr was showcased with a radical styling during the time of unveiling. The production model will be released in a more civilized way.
Since it is being manufactured by Bajaj Auto, it can be similar to Bajaj Chetak and is expected to have enough storage capacity for the riders.
Features
It is expected to have a variety of premium features
LED Lighting package
Digital instrumental cluster
Anti-theft alarm
Reverse mode
Cruise control
Powertrain
Similar to that of Bajaj Chetak
5.4 kWh brushless DC motor
3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack
The scooter will run up to 95 km in a single charge
Top speed is expected to be 70 kmph
Multiple riding modes
Brake and suspension
Front disc brake
Rear drum brake
Single Sided Front fork
Rear monoshock Positioned laterally
