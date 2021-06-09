Govt Created Health IDs Without Consent, Say Vaccinated Indians

Aneesh T, a Pune resident said that he received his first dose of vaccination against COVID-19, but was shocked to see a Unique Health ID (UHID) allotted to him on his vaccine certificate.

"My COVID-19 vaccine certificate mentions a Unique Health ID which was generated without any prior consent," he told The Quint.

While more than 23 crores of Indian have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as per the latest data by Ministry of Health and Family welfare, it has come to notice that if a person uses their Aadhaar card to register for vaccination on CoWIN, the authorities will use this to generate a UHID for the individual.