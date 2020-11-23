Google Task Mate Now Testing in India; Earn Money by Doing Tasks

In a bid to improve its mapping services and bring more businesses online, Google is testing a paid crowdsourcing service called Task Mate in India that will help select users earn some money. In the "early access" Beta testing phase, the 'Task Mate' service is currently "limited to selected testers" through a referral code system, reports 9to5Google. A reddit post by a user also suggested that such Google service is now live in the country: "Google seems to be testing their new Task Mate app in India which pays you in Indian currency for completing tasks regarding Google app ecosystem (Currently invitation only)". The Google 'Task Mate' lets you “find tasks nearby,” “complete a task to begin earning”, and "cash out your earnings."