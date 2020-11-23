Google Meet Expands Breakout Rooms Availability, Check Features

Google announced on Friday, 20 November, that it will be expanding its Breakout room availability to its video conferencing platform Google Meet, along with a host of new features.
The breakout rooms feature allows moderators to divide participants into smaller groups during video calls.
The breakout rooms feature was launched last month but was limited to G Suite Enterprise for Education customers.
Breakout rooms will now be available for customers with Google Workspace plans. Meeting moderators can set timers for breakout sessions, dial-in participants can be assigned to the rooms and participants can request for help.
Participants in Breakout rooms will be able to see a banner to keep track of how much time they have remaining and will also be alerted when they have 30 seconds left.
It is possible to create up to 100 Breakout rooms in one Google Meet call. Participants are randomly and equally distributed across rooms, but meeting moderators can also manually move people into different rooms.
Published: undefined