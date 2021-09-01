Google Maps, Search and Assistant to Show Vaccine Availability Information

Users can search for information such as availability of slots, vaccines and doses administered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing (Paid or Free), and links to the CoWin website for booking.
Search giant Google on Wednesday, 1 September, announced that users will now be able to use Google Maps, Search, and Google Assistant to book vaccine appointments.
The update will be rolled out this week, and over 13,000 locations will show vaccine availability-related information.
Google, in a blog post, explains that vaccine availability-related details would automatically show up when users search for vaccine centres near them, or in any specific area.
Users will also be able to search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.
Hema Budaraju, Director at Google Search said, “As people continue to seek information related to the pandemic to manage their lives around it, we remain committed to finding and sharing authoritative and timely information across our platforms." The company adds it will continue to partner closely with the Cowin team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centres across India.
It should be noted that users should update their Google app to the latest version to enjoy benefits.
