Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Claim Rewards for 13 April

List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 13 April 2022.
Garena Free Fire, the battle royale game developed by 111dots Studio is back with new redeem codes for its players.
These redeem codes are used to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free, which in return may help you to enhance your performance in the game.
Players interested in claiming rewards in Garena Free Fire game can get redeem codes for the same from the official website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here's the set of newly released Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
FV5B NJ45 IT8U
F7YG T1BE 456Y
FJBH VFS4 TY23
F87G YF3D GE6B
F5J6 YUH7 6GVT
F4N5 K6LY OU9I
FH2G YFDH E34G
EH4J I5T8 7G6Y
FDG3 H45R T8G7
FF5D SR4E QD1F
F3TE FCXR SFEG
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
