Garena Free Fire Rewards: List of FF Redeem Codes for 09 May

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 9 May 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game has released the redeem codes for Monday, 09 May 2022. Players use these codes to claim rewards and other freebies in the game. Rewards can help you enhance your performance in the game.
However, all players are advised to check the validity of the codes before using them. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim the rewards.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 09 May 2022.
FH6J I8W7 63TG
45BH NJ8K YIH2
U7GY FT8D GF3B
H4J5 K6OY UH8K
FG5H I48R 7F6T
GB4N 56LU OJ98
FDYS TQF1 2I3RF
87U6 5XRZ ESDF
ERB6 K7UO 9B8V
76DT EG4B 5N6M
7ULO 9H87 65SR
F7K8 LPI0 J987
FD6S 54AQ EDF2
GH3U 4RTG 765C
XR8S FG2E HJR5
F7DF 23VB 4N56
YOH8 765S 4AQE
FGH2 J3EO F987
65TR FVB4 N56K
7YUJ ON8B 7V6C
5SEQ DWF3 V4BN
5TMY KHIB 8V7D
F6O7 UH3O BI1J
GT8Y KU8L IOJ9
H8G7 F6D5 SR4E
FD2F VG1H 2J34
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
