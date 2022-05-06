Garena Free Fire: Here's How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 06 May

List of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 06 May
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, also referred to as Free Fire (FF), is a battle royale game which releases redeem codes for its players at regular intervals. These codes are then used to claim rewards in the game, along with some other freebies.
Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here, we have curated the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, 06 May 2022.
FV2G HYU8 7Y6T
F2VB TN7M H1LO
F0BU V9TG SF3I
F34N R5JT K3IH
FG8H JW4K I4RT
UG3Y HV2N EBV4
56BN 7MKU OJ9B
FU7Y 6TX5 RA7Q
F2C3 VB4R NTK9
FH5U OJI8 U7BY
FVCT 4DRS 2FIE
FU7Y 6TSG FQ2V
B3N4 M5KT YOIH
876V T5CR SEAD
FV4B 5N6M 7YUL
8OIJ 9N8B U7VY
C6TX 5R4A EQ1D
F2G3 H4RT I8HT
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.