Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Here's How You Can Win Rewards on 11 April 2022

Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

Garena Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game that provides regular awards to the players and conducts tournaments to keep the players engaged.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes allow players to win free rewards, gifts, weapons, and freebies that help them survive longer in the adventure game.

It is to be noted that Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, however, Garena Free Fire MAX is active in the country.

Players who already have a Garena Free Fire registered account can claim the daily redeem codes from the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com.

Everybody should note that only registered accounts can claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

The ones who have a free Garena Free Fire account cannot claim the codes and win rewards.

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are released daily because expired codes cannot be used to win rewards.

Players should make sure that they are using the active Garena Free Fire redeem codes to win rewards.

The ones who want to claim the redemption codes will find the daily list on the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: List for 11 April 2022

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Monday, 11 April, are out on the redemption website. Here is the list for 11 April that the players can use to claim the rewards:

  • MHM5D8ZQZP22

  • FFBCJVGJJ6VP

  • FF10GCGXRNHY

  • FFBCAC836MAC

  • 2BEMBE4TXU4P

  • XLMMVSBNV6YC

  • FFBCZD9RDP44

  • FFBCT7P7N2P2

  • FFBCLP5S98AW

  • FFBCLAK9KYGM

  • 9BYDPUM5WK6Z

  • PK95JK8QWK4X

  • PCNF5CQBAJLK

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 11 April 2022: Steps to Claim

Most players are acquainted with the process of claiming Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes.

Here is a step-by-step process for claiming Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Monday, 11 April, for the players who find the redemption process difficult:

  • First, go to the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire: reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Use either of your social media accounts to log in to your Garena Free Fire account.

  • Copy and paste either of the 12-digit redemption code from the list for 11 April 2022 into the text box.

  • Click on Ok to confirm your redemption.

  • Once the redemption process is complete, the rewards will reach your mail section.

To know more about the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, players are requested to visit the official website: reward.ff.garena.com.

