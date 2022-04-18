Garena Free Fire: List of Redeem Codes for 18 April

Garena Free Fire redeem Codes list for 18 April 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is back with a new set of redeem codes for its players. These redeem codes can be utilized to claim rewards and other items in the game, for free.
However, all the players must check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Expired redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Interested players can get redeem codes from the official website Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here are the steps to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
FX3G H27U 457T
Y5VH CS57 6T4G
5Y0H 9G87 6S54
QED2 FG34 JRTG
F485 T76T RFXG
BQN2 M34K 5YOH
I8UF 7DY6 S5A4
RQED 1F23 J4RK
TGOB I98V 7C6X
TSRF WEVB 4N5M
6YUL JON0 9B8F
D7YS 6T8F V45B
N6YM Grow V98C
7X6Z 54EA QD12
V34R 5TYI GTR4
F45B 6YOH G9CU
FH87 6TG5 YHOB
765S 4AED Q1VB
23OR 9G87 6TDR
SF4V B3N4 5KLT
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
