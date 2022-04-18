Garena Free Fire: List of Redeem Codes for 18 April

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 18 April.
Published:

Garena Free Fire redeem Codes list for 18 April 2022.

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Garena Free Fire redeem Codes list for 18 April 2022.</p></div>

Garena Free Fire is back with a new set of redeem codes for its players. These redeem codes can be utilized to claim rewards and other items in the game, for free.

However, all the players must check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Expired redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game are made up of 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and number.
Interested players can get redeem codes from the official website Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Here are the steps to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Avail?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Garena Free Fire: List of Redeem Codes for 18 April

  • FX3G H27U 457T

  • Y5VH CS57 6T4G

  • 5Y0H 9G87 6S54

  • QED2 FG34 JRTG

  • F485 T76T RFXG

  • BQN2 M34K 5YOH

  • I8UF 7DY6 S5A4

  • RQED 1F23 J4RK

  • TGOB I98V 7C6X

  • TSRF WEVB 4N5M

  • 6YUL JON0 9B8F

  • D7YS 6T8F V45B

  • N6YM Grow V98C

  • 7X6Z 54EA QD12

  • V34R 5TYI GTR4

  • F45B 6YOH G9CU

  • FH87 6TG5 YHOB

  • 765S 4AED Q1VB

  • 23OR 9G87 6TDR

  • SF4V B3N4 5KLT

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

