Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 April: How to Claim?

Claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 April 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game which releases redeem codes at regular intervals for its users. These codes are made up of 12 characters, consisting of numbers and capital letters.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be used by players to redeem rewards and other in game items, for free. While availing the redeem codes, users are advised to check its expiry date, as expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Saturday, 16 April 2022.
FC3G HSU5 WI82
FY6T 4GFR BFJU
FX65 SA4R EQD2
F3BN 4R5T YOH9
FBV7 UYTG A5QE
DF23 G4RU TG76
V5TC RFXS VBEN
RK5O 6YU9 8HJN
FBYV C6DN E1R5
KL6O Y7U9 J8N7
BV6Y CT5R XSFW
VEB4 RN5M 6KYL
F2FG VB3H EU8F
7YWQ HJ1K 2O03
94I5 6M78 LUOI
JMN9 8V7C 6TDF
FEHR TGU8 FC6S
5A4Q 1ERG 23J9
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
