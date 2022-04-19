Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 19 April?

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 19 April
Garena Free Fire, the battel royale game developed by 111dots Studio has released a new set of redeem codes for Tuesday, 19 April.
Players can avail these redeem codes from the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.
However, all players must check the validity of the redeem codes, as expired ones can not be used to claim rewards.
Here's the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 19 April 2022.
FFIC JGW9 NKYT
WLSG JXS5 KFYR
YXY3 EGTL HGJX
B6IY CTNH 4PV3
W0JJ AFV3 TU5E
X99T K56X DJ4X
FU9C GS4Q 9P4E
FF10 HXQB BH2J
FFAC 2YXE 6RF2
R9UV PEYJ OXZX
22NS M7UG SZM7
FFBC LQ6S 7W25
FFIC DCTS L5FT
PACJ JTUA 29UU
TFF9 VNU6 UD9J
FFPL UED9 3XRT
RRQ3 SSJT N9UK
TJ57 OSSD N5AP
MM5O DFFD CEEW
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
