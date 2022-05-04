Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 04 May?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 04 May
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game is back with redeem codes for Wednesday, 04 May 2022. These redeem codes are used by players to claim rewards and unlock other freebies.
However, all players must check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim the rewards.
Here's how to get redeem codes from Garena Free Fire website.
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
B6IY CTNH 4PV3
FB6H NJ1K DI8U
22NS M7UG SZM7
FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF
FIH8 FS76 F5TR
TSAF Q7B4 N56M
FUOJ NB7V C6SR
F3TE FCXR SFEG
DM7Z 79JE A896
4PVB SRG9 ETBF
Q4QU 4GQG E5KD
TFF9 VNU6 UD9J
MQJW NBVH YAQM
WCME RVCM USZ9
9BYD PUM5 WK6Z
TUJ9 Z4G8 Y7D4
6YOU 9JN8 7V6Y
CT5D RFEV RB45
FFGB VIXS AI24
FBNJ I87Y 6TGH
FTRF VBHJ FI87
NTJY KHIB 87V6
MHM5 D8ZQ ZP22
X99T K56X DJ4X
SARG 886A V5GR
JBIV 87D6 S5WR
M67Y L6OJ N8BU
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)