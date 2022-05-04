Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 04 May?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 04 May

Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game is back with redeem codes for Wednesday, 04 May 2022. These redeem codes are used by players to claim rewards and unlock other freebies.

However, all players must check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim the rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Here's how to get redeem codes from Garena Free Fire website.

How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 04 May?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 04 May

B6IY CTNH 4PV3

FB6H NJ1K DI8U

22NS M7UG SZM7

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

TSAF Q7B4 N56M

FUOJ NB7V C6SR

F3TE FCXR SFEG

DM7Z 79JE A896

4PVB SRG9 ETBF

Q4QU 4GQG E5KD

TFF9 VNU6 UD9J

MQJW NBVH YAQM

WCME RVCM USZ9

9BYD PUM5 WK6Z

TUJ9 Z4G8 Y7D4

6YOU 9JN8 7V6Y

CT5D RFEV RB45

FFGB VIXS AI24

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FTRF VBHJ FI87

NTJY KHIB 87V6

MHM5 D8ZQ ZP22

X99T K56X DJ4X

SARG 886A V5GR

JBIV 87D6 S5WR

M67Y L6OJ N8BU

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

